Cargill Extends Record Revenue Streak Amid Strong Grains Prices
Cargill Inc., the world’s biggest crop trader, extended its streak of record annual revenue for its second straight year, helped by strong prices in its grains business.
Revenue for the year ended in May rose 7.3% to $177 billion from the prior year, the closely held Minneapolis-based company said Wednesday in its annual report.
