Bain, Cinven Weighs Sale of €10 Billion Drugmaker Stada
- Private equity owners asking banks to pitch for roles on deal
- Owners may also consider an IPO of German health-care group
The private equity owners of Stada Arzneimittel AG are weighing options for the German drugmaker, including a possible sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Bain Capital and Cinven are in the early stages of asking banks to pitch for roles on a possible transaction, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A sale could value Stada at €10 billion ($10.1 billion) or more, the people said.
