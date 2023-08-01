China Approves Six Nuclear Reactors at $17 Billion Investment
- New units will be built in Shandong, Fujian and Liaoning
- China accounts for 23 of 55 nukes under construction globally
China’s State Council approved six new nuclear reactors as it continues to expand the world’s biggest pipeline of new atomic energy projects.
Two units each were approved at a July 31 meeting for the Shidaowan power plant in Shandong, Ningde in Fujian and Xudabao in Liaoning, with a total estimated investment of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), state-owned The Paper reported.
