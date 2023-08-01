Pursuits

‘Barbenheimer’ Nuclear Memes Stir Anger in Japan

  • Social-media accounts decry atomic bomb-related memes
  • Uproar forces Japan distributor of ‘Barbie’ to respond
Cillian Murphy stars in Oppenheimer.Source: Universal Pictures
The double dose of American movie hits known as “Barbenheimer” is fueling a social-media backlash in Japan, the only country to have experienced nuclear-weapon attacks.

The meme combining Oppenheimer, a biography of the inventor of the atomic bomb, and Barbie, a comedy about the fashion doll, had already been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. Japanese users, who were already embracing the “#NoBarbenheimer” hashtag, were provoked further when the US account for the Barbie film chimed in with a post saying: “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

