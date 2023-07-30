Nigeria’s Adamawa State Declares Curfew After Warehouse Attack

The governor of Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria has declared a 24-hour curfew after youths looted a government warehouse where food is stored.

The order on Sunday restricts the movement of people throughout the state, according to a statement from the government’s spokesman. Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary to the government, cited “hoodlums” who attacked people “with machetes and breaking into business premises and carting away property.”