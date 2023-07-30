Asian Equities Set to Advance; Dollar Opens Lower: Markets Wrap
- Key US inflation measures cool down in boost for soft landing
- China manufacturing PMI, Japan retail sales in focus Monday
Asian equity futures point to gains across the region when markets open Monday following a rally on Wall Street as investors shook off worries over the Bank of Japan’s policy tweak and embraced the latest US economic data.
Contracts for Japan and Hong Kong rose at least 1% while those for Australia edged up 0.3%. Megacaps led gains in US shares on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing almost 2% and the S&P 500 advancing 1%. Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. each climbed more than 4%, while Intel Corp. rallied about 6.5% on a bullish sales forecast. Bond yields fell.
