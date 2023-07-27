Wealth

Zara Billionaire Founder’s Real Estate Fortune Hits $20 Billion

  • Amancio Ortega invested over $1 billion in warehouses in 2022
  • Fast fashion giant Inditex founder is Spain’s richest person
Amancio OrtegaPhotographer: Iago Lopez/AP Photo
By

Fashion billionaire Amancio Ortega’s real estate investments recorded a 19% increase in value in 2022, as it expanded into logistics and added luxury apartment buildings.

The property portfolio owned by the Inditex SA founder was valued at €18.1 billion ($20.1 billion) in 2022, up from €15.3 billion in 2021, according to a statement Thursday from Pontegadea, the firm that manages Ortega’s fortune. Ortega’s real estate portfolio is the largest among Europe’s “super-wealthy” individuals.

