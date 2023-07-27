EconomicsCentral Banks

Turkey’s Central Bank Surprises With High Inflation Forecast

Turkey’s central bank more than doubled its inflation forecast on Thursday, a move it hopes will bolster its credibility among investors after years of wildly optimistic projections.

Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, appointed last month, announced a new year-end inflation estimate of 58%, up from the level of 22.3% the bank had under her predecessor. The latest projections show Turkey will miss its 5% official price target over a three-year horizon.

