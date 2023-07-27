Ship Carrying BMWs and Mercedes Still Burning Off Dutch Coast For Second Day
A cargo ship carrying nearly 3,000 automobiles — some of them made by Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG — burned for a second day near the Netherlands while the Dutch coast guard fought to contain the blaze.
A crew member aboard the Fremantle Highway died as the fire engulfed the ship after midnight Wednesday. All 23 people on board, including several injured crew and the person who died, were rescued from the scene by helicopters and lifeboats, authorities said.