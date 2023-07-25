Bankrupt Arizona Youth Sports Park Says Former Manager Misspent Funds

A management firm overseeing the development of a 320-acre youth sports complex in Arizona ended up overspending and shifting some money intended for construction into its own account, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

The former manager, Legacy Sports, was tied to Randy Miller, a former professional baseball player who was the driving force behind the complex known as Legacy Park. Miller spent more than a decade pitching his vision for the facility, and a separate non-profit entity he founded with his son, Legacy Cares, was able to raise $280 million of debt in the municipal bond market starting in 2020 to help build it.