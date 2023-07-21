CIA Chief Says Weaknesses Lie Behind Russian Defenses in Ukraine
- Burns says he’s still optimistic about Kyiv’s counteroffensive
- ‘It is going to be a tough slog,’ intelligence chief says
US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said Thursday that he remains optimistic Ukraine will be able to make advances its counteroffensive against Russia, based on the intelligence he has reviewed.
Russia suffers from some significant “structural weaknesses” behind the considerable defenses it has built up, Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. Those weaknesses include poor morale, poor generalship and “disarray” among its political and military leadership.