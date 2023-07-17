Technology

Chinese Chip Gear Profits Soar After US Curbs Spur Local Buying

  • Homegrown gear suppliers benefiting from self-sufficiency push
  • Beijing has vowed to replace foreign tech with local options
Two major Chinese chip equipment makers are predicting a doubling in profits after the US clamped on exports of American technology, forcing manufacturers to rely on homegrown alternatives.

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc. said net income for the first half likely grewBloomberg Terminal between 110% and 120%. Peer Naura Technology Group Co. reportedBloomberg Terminal on Friday a 121% to 156% increase in profit to as much as 1.93 billion yuan ($270 million) during the same period.

