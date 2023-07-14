India Makes Second Moon Landing Attempt as Space Race Heats Up
- Chandrayaan-3 rocket carrying moon rover to be launched Friday
- India’s previous lunar mission ended in a crash in 2019
India will make a second attempt to send an uncrewed mission to the lunar surface Friday, joining the US, China and others in a new moon race.
The Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to blast off at 2:35 p.m. local time Friday from India’s main spaceport on Sriharikota, an island off the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. It will spend about six weeks in space before attempting to touch down close to the lunar south pole, near where the nation’s previous moon mission ended in a crash in 2019.