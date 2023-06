The shift to a zero-carbon economy won’t happen just by blanketing the landscape with solar panels and wind farms. It also requires power networks that can absorb the intermittent supplies from these new sources to deliver a constant, reliable flow of electricity to consumers. For the most part, grids are still configured to handle electricity generated in massive coal, gas and nuclear plants built in the 20th century. That’s slowing the pace at which renewables can take over from fossil fuels as the world’s main energy source.

Reaching “net zero” carbon emissions means electrifying parts of the economy that still rely on oil, gas and coal, such as transportation, home heating and steelmaking. Power capacity will need to grow to 39.7 gigawatts by 2050 from 8.5 gigawatts in 2022, with the proportion of that energy derived from wind and solar rising to 70% from 25%, according to BloombergNEF. So grid operators face a dual challenge: enabling a huge expansion in generation while being able to handle a greater volume of renewable supplies that rise and fall with the availability of wind and sunshine.