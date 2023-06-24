 Skip to content
Technology

SpaceX Starship Has Much Better Chance After Overhaul, Musk Says

  • Investment in the project to approach $3 billion in 2023
  • The first test flight for Starship suffered multiple failures
The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20.

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk said that SpaceX has made well over 1,000 changes to Starship following the vehicle’s first test launch in April, which failed to reach orbit.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has changed how the vehicle operates on its path to orbit and it now stands a much improved chance of success with its second attempt, according to its chief executive officer.