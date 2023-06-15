 Skip to content
Taiwan Likely to Pause Rate Hikes as Inflation Slows, Fed Holds

  • Monetary authority hiked rates at its five previous meetings
  • Pressure for pause comes after economy slid into recession

Taiwan’s central bank will likely keep rates on hold for the first time since 2021 at its board meeting Thursday as policymakers shift their priority away from inflation to bolstering the flagging economy.

Some 20 out of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the key rate to remain unchanged at 1.875%, with the remainder seeing a hike to 2%. 