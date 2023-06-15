Taiwan Likely to Pause Rate Hikes as Inflation Slows, Fed Holds

Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg's Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.
Jennifer Creery,
Chien-Hua Wan and
Betty Hou
Taiwan’s central bank will likely keep rates on hold for the first time since 2021 at its board meeting Thursday as policymakers shift their priority away from inflation to bolstering the flagging economy.
Some 20 out of 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the key rate to remain unchanged at 1.875%, with the remainder seeing a hike to 2%.