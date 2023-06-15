 Skip to content
China Is Rewarding Its Best-Behaved Citizens With Cheaper Travel

  • Authorities aim to boost tourism using social credit system
  • Companies with good scores are being offered cheaper loans
As China seeks to shore up its faltering economy, officials are rewarding citizens with travel discounts and offering companies cheaper loans — but only for the best behaved.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced plans to widen a pilot injecting stimulus into the tourism sector still in its nascent post-Covid recovery, using a controversial social credit system that rewards good deeds and punishes misbehavior. 