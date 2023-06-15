 Skip to content
Markets

China’s Central Bank Ramps Up Rate Cuts as Economy Weakens

By
Bloomberg News
Updated on

China’s central bank ramped up its monetary stimulus to help spur the economy amid signs of a slowdown in industrial output and retail sales. 

The People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year loans — or medium-term lending facility — by 10 basis points to 2.65%. The move was largely expected after a key short-term rate was reduced by the same magnitude on Tuesday. The two rates are usually adjusted together. 