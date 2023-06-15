 Skip to content
Australia’s Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2008

  • Move is led by rise in short term government bond yields
  • RBA kept hawkish bias, worried about labor costs, inflation
Australia’s yield curve inverted for the first time since the financial crisis as traders increasingly priced in the risk of a recession.

The gap between yields on 10- and three-year government bonds fell as low as minus two basis points on Thursday for the first time since 2008. The move was led by a rise in short term yields after Australia’s jobs report came in better than expected