 Skip to content
Green

Europe’s Next Goal Should be Emissions Cut of Up to 95%, Advisers Recommend

  • EU is discussing intermediate climate target for next decade
  • Green Deal objective is to zero-out greenhouse gases by 2050
By

The European Union should reduce greenhouse gases by as much as 95% by 2040 to achieve its objective of reaching climate neutrality 10 years later, according to the bloc’s advisers. 

Earlier this year, the 27-nation EU started a debate on setting an intermediate emissions target for the next decade in an overhaul that will require radically greener consumer lifestyles and more effort from businesses. The recommendation by the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change points to a much steeper path to net-zero emissions than a trajectory floated by the European Commission.