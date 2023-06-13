 Skip to content
Politics

Yellen Says US, Allies Mapping Russia Assets With Seizures an Option

  • Treasury secretary speaks at House committee hearing
  • US, allies have immobilized $300 billion of Russian assets
Bloomberg business news
WATCH: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US and its allies are collaborating to locate Russian sovereign assets.Source: Bloomberg

The US and its allies are collaborating to locate Russian sovereign assets and are considering options including potential seizures, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. 

Washington and its partners are working to “accurately map exactly where these assets are,” she told a House Financial Services Committee hearing Tuesday. “And we’re examining a number of options, including some that we may be able to take under existing authorities.”