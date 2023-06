Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso, a wealthy former banker who’s popular among investors, will serve only a few months longer than half of his term after bowing out of snap elections. With momentum favoring left-wing populists, concerns over a return to socialist rule have sent Ecuador’s bonds into a tailspin, leaving them deep in distressed territory.

In May, as Lasso faced impeachment on accusations that he failed to stop an alleged graft scheme at the state-run oil shipping business, he used a clause introduced in Ecuador’s 2008 Constitution that allowed him to dissolve congress. That move triggered snap presidential and legislative elections. The clause, never used before, was designed to avoid a period of protracted political paralysis in the country. With low approval ratings, Lasso on June 2 announced that he wouldn’t participate in the race for the next elections, which are only to serve out his original term ending in mid-2025. His decision to step aside means a new president will take office in December, about 18 months early.