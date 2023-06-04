Ukraine Recap: Two-Year-Old Killed in Russian Strike Near Dnipro

Sign up to receive the Balance of Power newsletter in your inbox, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Russian air attacks on Ukraine rose sharply in May from previous months and have continued into June. A two-year-old girl was killed and at least 22 people, including five children, injured after a missile strike late Saturday on residential housing in the town of Pidhorodne, north of Dnipro in east-central Ukraine. Air defenses downed a series of Russian drones and cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight as Kremlin forces keep up a near-daily assault on the capital.