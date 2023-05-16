 Skip to content
China’s Economic Recovery Worries Mount as Data Disappoints

  • Industrial production, retail sales were weaker than forecast
  • Youth unemployment rate surged to record high of 20.4%
By
Bloomberg News
Updated on

China’s consumer spending and industrial activity grew at a slower pace than expected in April, adding to signs the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is losing momentum.

Industrial production rose 5.6% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, lower than the 10.9% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Retail sales climbed 18.4%, worse than forecasts for a 21.9% surge. 