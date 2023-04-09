 Skip to content
North Korea Doesn’t Answer Calls From South Korea for a Third Day

  • South Korea made military hotline call to the North at 9 a.m.
  • North Korea staged underwater drone test, KCNA said Saturday
By

North Korea has not responded to the regularly-held inter-Korean calls for the third consecutive day, elevating tensions on the peninsula and raising concerns about the stability of the region.

Officials in North Korea were unresponsive to the regular phone communication between the two sides on Sunday, Yonhap News reported, after calls through the military line went unanswered on the previous two days.