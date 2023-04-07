 Skip to content
Business

West Coast Ports Temporarily Shut Terminals on Labor Shortage

The Wan Hai 626 container ship at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California.

Photographer: Tim Rue/Bloomberg
The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach closed Thursday because of a manpower shortage that may have been exacerbated by drawn-out labor talks.

The ports were shut as of 5 pm local time because of a shortage of labor, according to notices sent to the trucking community that were viewed by Bloomberg News. It’s unclear when they will reopen.  