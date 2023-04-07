Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg's Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.
Renowned financier, Co-Founder of The Carlyle Group, and philanthropist David Rubenstein provides unparalleled access to the world's most successful investors. In one-on-one interviews, Rubenstein will learn investing strategies and tactics from some of the world's top wealth creators.
West Coast Ports Temporarily Shut Terminals on Labor Shortage
Blackstone’s SVB Deal That Got Away Shows Private Equity Sidelined in Crisis
Fed’s Emergency Loans to Banks Fall, But Remain High
Hiring Plans for US Small Businesses Fall to Lowest Since 2020
Bolivia Burns Through Its Special Drawing Rights, IMF Data Show
FinTech Startup’s Ex-Director Claims Discrimination
Biden Wants to Prevent Total Bans on Transgender Student Athletes
Samsung to Cut Memory Chip Output After Worst Profit Since 2009
China’s Nasdaq-Style Index of Tech Stocks Is On a Tear in 2023
Apple’s $165 Billion Cash Hoard Creates M&A Mirages
Tennessee House GOP Expels Democrats Over Protest of Nashville School Shooting
Thomas Travel Report Draws Supreme Court Deeper Into Ethics Fray
Malaysia Warns People Could Run Out of Savings 19 Years Too Soon
Tesla Puts Stricter Cap on Musk’s Borrowing With Pledged Shares
FC Barcelona Reaches Financing Deal for Stadium Revamp
Owen Wilson’s New Movie Paint Needs Some Serious Touchups: Review
Not So Fast — China’s Regulators Are Not Finished Yet
Why So Many Are Buying What Xi and Putin Are Selling
Testifying Before Congress Isn’t What It Used to Be
What to Do With Your Money—and Your Life—in a Wild New World
AI Is Moving Fast Enough to Break Things. Sound Familiar?
The Chainsmokers Are Dancing Through the Silicon Valley Downturn
Startup Pushing Equity in Banking Accused of Discrimination
Biden Is Set to Propose Toughest-Ever Rules on Car Pollution to Spur EVs
Palm Oil Cultivation Is Destroying Forests. There’s No Easy Fix
Virginia Takes Novel Approach to Preserving Historic ‘Green Book’ Locations
Texas State Bill Targets Local Tenant Protections Against Eviction
Chicago’s Transit Chief Says Crime Is Hurting Ridership Rebound
Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital Was Spiraling, and Then Came FTX
Sunak’s Crypto Plans Are Hit by Reluctant UK Banks
The Wan Hai 626 container ship at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California.
Laura Curtis
The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach closed Thursday because of a manpower shortage that may have been exacerbated by drawn-out labor talks.
The ports were shut as of 5 pm local time because of a shortage of labor, according to notices sent to the trucking community that were viewed by Bloomberg News. It’s unclear when they will reopen.