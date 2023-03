Global bonds rallied on Friday as renewed concern over the banking sector spurred demand for safe assets.

The yield on US, German and UK 10-year notes dropped more than 10 basis points following a slump in bank shares after Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG are among the lenders under scrutiny in a US Justice Department probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions. UBS shares plunged as much as 7.2%, the most since March 15.