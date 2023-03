Global markets are bracing for what looks set to be another tumultuous week with a focus on the Federal Reserve’s policy response to the US bank turmoil and the rescue of Credit Suisse Group AG in Switzerland.

Currencies will give an early indication of investor sentiment, with trading in the Asia-Pacific region set to get under way at about 5 a.m. Sydney time. Traders will watch how the Swiss franc reacts to the flurry of weekend activity that saw rival UBS Group AG agreeing to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal. The Swiss currency has lost some of its haven appeal with the country’s banking sector being at the center of the financial turmoil. The Japanese yen, which led gains among Group of 10 currencies last week, will give a sense of the flight to safety.