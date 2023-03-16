 Skip to content
Singapore Snatches Back ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown From Qatar

The entrance to the Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s SilverKris Lounges at Changi Airport last year. Changi was once again first in this year’s Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Photographer: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg
Singapore’s Changi has regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.

The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023. The US was conspicuous by its absence in the top 10. 