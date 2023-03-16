 Skip to content
China Home Prices Rise First Time in 18 Months After Stimulus

  • New homes values climbed 0.3% in February after policy easing
  • Latest sign that China’s housing slowdown is abating
By
Bloomberg News

China’s home prices rose in February for the first time in 18 months, a sign that government efforts to revive the battered market are starting to pay off.

New home prices in 70 cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, gained 0.3% after being unchanged in January, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Thursday. Prices snapped an 18-month decline in the secondary market, rising 0.12%.