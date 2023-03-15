Crisis Narrative Forcing Out All Others in Bank-Obsessed Markets

Idea Generation: Just Blaze

On this week's episode of Idea Generation, renowned record producer Just Blaze explains how he built one of the most impressive resumes in music, taking us on a journey from his early days as a math prodigy in Paterson, New Jersey, to becoming one of the premier beatmakers in music. Having helped shape the sound of Roc-A-Fella records, he earned a reputation as one of the most sought after pens in the game and later went on to score video games.