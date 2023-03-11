 Skip to content
Politics

DeSantis Eyes Hiring Iowa Staff in Step Toward Possible 2024 Bid

  • Florida governor’s Iowa trip got him up close with state GOP
  • Trump, DeSantis lead most polls in a potential GOP 2024 field
Ron DeSantis during a Freedom Blueprint event in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 10.
Ron DeSantis during a Freedom Blueprint event in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 10.Photographer: Kathryn Gamble/Bloomberg

Advisers to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are talking to Republican operatives about joining his team to work in Iowa, the latest sign of preparation for his expected presidential bid.

DeSantis wasn’t personally involved in the interviews and no formal job offers have been made, according to people familiar with the discussions. But the news coincided with DeSantis’s debut swing through Iowa, just days before former President Donald Trump makes his first trip to the state as a declared 2024 candidate.