Peru’s Ex-President Says He’ll Surrender If Extradition Ordered

Alejandro Toledo in 2010.
Photographer: Matthew Staver/Bloomberg

Peru’s former President Alejandro Toledo says he’ll voluntarily surrender to US Marshals if he’s ordered extradited to face corruption charges in his home country.

Until then, Toledo, 77, asked a US magistrate judge to allow him to remain free on bail.