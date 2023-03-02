 Skip to content
Green

Australia Prepares for a Power Grid Without Spinning Turbines

  • Declining use of coal plants is reducing network stability
  • Renewables switch off instantly, unlike traditional generators
Australia is preparing for its next step away from fossil fuels by creating a market to replace the spinning coal plant turbines that help stabilize the power grid.

The government’s adviser on energy policy, the Australian Energy Market Commission, is consulting on a rule change for a spot market in inertia provision, it said in a statement on Thursday. Australia’s world-leading usage of wind, solar and batteries has led to “new and previously unobserved operational conditions,” it said.