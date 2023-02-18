This Week in China: Missing Banker Mystery Adds to Wave of Risks

Traders are struggling to decide whether China’s markets have topped out, with those who invested early in the reopening trade reducing risks, while others who missed the boat wait for a March catalyst.
Buffeted by crosscurrents ranging from US-China tensions, a high-profile investment banker’s disappearance and economic stimulus, investors are erring on the side of caution. Beijing’s wariness over leverage and determination to reduce financial risk is also limiting liquidity flowing into financial markets.