Malaysia Weighs Trade Curbs to Fight EU’s Anti-Palm Oil Policies

  • The country will discuss strategies with top shipper Indonesia
  • ‘There should be some counteraction by us’ to unfair treatment
Malaysia will be able to boost production this year due to a further easing of the foreign labor hiring process.
Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest palm oil producer, is weighing a range of trade curbs to strike back against what it calls unfair policies from the European Union that block market access for the tropical oil.

The Southeast Asian country will coordinate its response with Indonesia, the largest edible oils supplier globally. Strategies being considered include slowing commodities trade with Europe and reviewing imports from the bloc, according to Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof. 