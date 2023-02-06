 Skip to content
Safra Son Alberto Sues Family in Fight Over Stake in Bank

  • Scion of deceased billionaire escalates fight with family
  • Family disputes claim, says son ‘attacking’ father’s memory
A man walks past a Banco Safra SA branch on Avenida Paulista in the financial district of Sao Paulo, Brazil in February, 2012.
A son of one of the world’s richest bankers, the late Joseph Safra, sued his mother and two brothers in a bid to regain what he claims is his rightful share in New York’s Safra National Bank.

Alberto Safra claims his family members, along with directors of a bank holding company, wrongfully diluted his 28% share and blocked him from seating his own director, according to a suit filed Monday in New York state court. The case is the latest escalation in a legal battle among family members over what Alberto Safra claims is an international business empire worth about $25 billion.