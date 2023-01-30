 Skip to content
Politics
Prognosis

Medicare Wants to Claw Back $4.7 Billion From Private Health Insurers

  • Companies don’t get leniency sought for diagnostic errors
  • Blow to Humana, UnitedHealth other firms sets stage for suits
Two people inside a Medicare Services office&nbsp;in New York City.&nbsp;

Two people inside a Medicare Services office in New York City. 

Photographer: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
By

The US Medicare agency will seek about $4.7 billion over 10 years in clawback payments from private insurers that manage its programs under a long-awaited rule finalized Monday, a blow to the industry that sets up a likely court fight.

The rule, which governs audits of Medicare Advantage insurers by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is stricter than the industry had lobbied for. It finalized a 2018 proposal for auditing the private plans that administer programs for the agency, a move intended to recover excessive payments based on exaggerated claims of patient illness.