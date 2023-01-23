 Skip to content
South Africa Inquires About Rapid Deployment of Power Ships

  • Karpowership could supply about 800 MW of power within months
  • Previous deal with Karpowership is mired in legal battles

South Africa made fresh inquiries about securing electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership as it battles its worst ever power outages, according to people familiar with the situation.

The approach follows a stalled attempt to procure 1,220 megawatts of emergency power from the company, a process that’s been mired in legal battles. Karpowership could deploy its plants, which produce electricity from ship-mounted generators, to supply between 700 megawatts and 800 megawatts within three months, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private.