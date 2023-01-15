Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine "Bloomberg Businessweek".
Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.
Scaramucci Invests in Crypto Firm Set Up by Former FTX US Head
WHO Calls for More China Covid Data After Death Tally Released
BOJ Surprise Can’t Be Ruled Out in First Move of 2023
This Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s Subramanian
Charting the Global Economy: World Growth Forecasts Slashed
Lisa Marie Carved Her Musical Path as She Bore Elvis' Legacy
Twitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over Severance
China’s Imports of ICs Fell in 2022 for First Time Since 2004
Biden’s Missteps on Secret Papers Create a Self-Inflicted Crisis
UK Reviews Backing for Iran Deal After Execution, Telegraph Says
Ackman Cites Past Spitzer Probe in Defending Bankman-Fried
Jamie Dimon Calls JPMorgan’s Frank Acquisition a ‘Huge Mistake’
Damar Hamlin Visits Teammates for First Time Since Injury
India's 'RRR' An Unlikely Underdog in Hollywood Awards Race
C-SPAN Won’t Solve Your Democracy Problem, America
The Apartment Market Is About to Get Ugly
The Legal System Has Never Had an Answer for Violent Kids
What We Got Right and Wrong About 2022
On the Hot Seat for 2023: Masayoshi Son, Changpeng Zhao and More
Will You Finally Break Up With Twitter This Year?
Trump Rages About ‘Hoaxes’ and ‘Scum’ in Unsealed Deposition
Supreme Court to Consider Expanding Rights of Religious Workers
California Is Reeling as ‘Rivers’ in Sky Morph From Blessing to Curse
Germany Targets Three New Windmills a Day for Energy Reboot
After a Facelift, a Mid-Century Icon Stands Tall Again in LA
NYC Mayor Adams Pleads for Emergency Aid to House Migrants
Where Internet Connection Costs More in the US
Tanzania Plans ‘Cautious’ Central Bank Digital Currency Launch
Licking its FTX Wounds, Bahamas Steps Up Push for Digital Fiat
Gemini and Genesis Battle It Out (Podcast)
Anthony Scaramucci
Joanna Ossinger
Anthony Scaramucci said he is investing in a company set up by Brett Harrison, the former president of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX US.
Scaramucci will be using his own money for the venture to show support for Harrison, he said in an email.