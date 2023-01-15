 Skip to content
Crypto

Scaramucci Invests in Crypto Firm Set Up by Former FTX US Head

  • Skybridge founder says he’s deploying personal money
  • Harrison is said to have been seeking funding for new company
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci

Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Anthony Scaramucci said he is investing in a company set up by Brett Harrison, the former president of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX US.

Scaramucci will be using his own money for the venture to show support for Harrison, he said in an email. 

Copy Link