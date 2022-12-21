 Skip to content
Trump Lawyer Accused of Evading Subpoena in Giuliani Defamation Case

  • Attorney Katherine Friess was part of Trump 2020 legal team
  • Plaintiffs say they tried to serve subpoena in three states
Former US President Donald Trump

Photographer: Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg
A lawyer who was part of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 legal team may be evading a subpoena in a defamation case against Rudy Giuliani, according to attorneys for two Georgia election workers who sued the former New York City mayor.

Over the past four months, the plaintiffs’ attorneys tried six addresses in three states to serve the subpoena on Trump lawyer Katherine Friess, with no luck, court papers show. They messaged five email addresses, receiving notice that one email was repeatedly opened but never getting a response. A lawyer who represented Friess in another case wouldn’t accept service on her behalf.

