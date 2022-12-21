Micron to Cut 10% of Workforce as Demand for Computer Chips Slumps

Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, gave a lackluster revenue outlook for the current period, indicating the slump in demand for computer components will drag on, and said it will reduce its workforce by about 10% over the next year.
Sales will be about $3.8 billion in the fiscal second quarter, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of $3.88 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company projected a loss of about 62 cents a share, excluding certain items, in the period ending in February, compared with a loss of 29 cents expected by analysts.