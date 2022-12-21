Biden Says Giving Kyiv Advanced Weapons Risks US Alliances

President Joe Biden defended his reluctance to give Ukraine all of the advanced weaponry it wants to fight off Russia’s invasion, saying the provision of longer-range missiles and other sophisticated gear risks straining US alliances in Europe, including NATO.
“The idea that we would give Ukraine material that is fundamentally different than is already going there would have a prospect of breaking up NATO and breaking up the European Union, and the rest of the world,” Biden said at a White House news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.