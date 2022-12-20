 Skip to content
Politics

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoena Battles Show the Limits of Congress’ Power

  • Subpoena fights brought by Trump allies dragged out in court
  • GOP-led House not expected to get White House cooperation
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.&nbsp;

Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg
By

The House Jan. 6 committee deposed more than 1,000 witnesses and gathered over 1 million documents, but had few enforcement options against those who challenged subpoenas or simply refused to appear.

House Republicans have vowed an onslaught of investigations across the Biden administration and even into the work of the Jan. 6 committee itself when they take control of the chamber in January. The probe into the US Capitol attack and efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election showed the reach and limits of Congress’ ability to pry loose information.

Copy Link