Jan. 6 Panel Subpoena Battles Show the Limits of Congress’ Power

The House Jan. 6 committee deposed more than 1,000 witnesses and gathered over 1 million documents, but had few enforcement options against those who challenged subpoenas or simply refused to appear.
House Republicans have vowed an onslaught of investigations across the Biden administration and even into the work of the Jan. 6 committee itself when they take control of the chamber in January. The probe into the US Capitol attack and efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election showed the reach and limits of Congress’ ability to pry loose information.