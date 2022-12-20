 Skip to content
Green
Hyperdrive

Electric Vehicle Charging Investment Approaches the $100 Billion Mark

The amount of money deployed indicates an ability to address systemic industry challenges and opens up access to low-cost capital.

A Volkswagen ID.3 electric car charging&nbsp;at an Ionity station near Rosenheim, Germany.

A Volkswagen ID.3 electric car charging at an Ionity station near Rosenheim, Germany.

Photographer: Andreas Gebert/Bloomberg
By

From

BloombergNEF recently released its updated Zero-Emission Vehicles Factbook, which estimates cumulative investment in EV charging hardware and installation will reach $62 billion at the end of this year, with $28.6 billion having been invested just in 2022, up 228% from the year before. Of the total investment in 2022, 61% is attributed to more than 600,000 public chargers built in China.

Cumulative investment globally probably will pass the $100 billion mark in 2023 if China keeps up its relentless pace. It’s a milestone that hints at the transition to a new phase of the EV charging sector lifecycle. As Jigar Shah at the US Loans Program puts it, $100 billion of deployed capital indicates an ability to address systemic industry challenges and opens up access to low-cost capital that’s required to ultimately reach $1 trillion scale.

Copy Link