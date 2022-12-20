Deutsche Bank Weighs 4% Base Pay Hike, Dealmaker Bonus Cuts

Deutsche Bank AG is considering giving some of its top earners in Germany and other key markets an elevated salary increase to help offset surging inflation, while cutting bonuses for investment bankers who’ve seen weaker performance.

For staff not covered by standard wage agreements, base pay is likely to rise by as much as 4% on average, people familiar with the matter said. Individual raises could be higher or lower than that figure, said the people, who asked not to be named as the details are private.