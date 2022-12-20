Credit Suisse Near Fresh Lows as Analysts Flag Credibility Hit

Credit Suisse Group AG shares are hovering near record lows as some analysts question the lender’s credibility due to a lack of visibility on its ambitious turnaround plan.
The stock slipped as much as 3.9% on Tuesday, declining for a seventh straight session, after Citigroup Inc., alongside RBC Capital Markets LLC, flagged future uncertainties. The banks’ sell-side analysts were resuming research coverage, having been a part of a syndicate that helped Credit Suisse drum-up its rights offering last month.