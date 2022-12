Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Adam Zimmer watches practice at an NFL football training camp on the campus of Minnesota State University, Tuesday, July 28, 2015, in Mankato, Minn. The death of Adam Zimmer, a former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator and the son of former head coach Mike Zimmer, was caused by chronic alcohol use, according to medical examiners.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minnesota released the finding Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Zimmer had been found dead in his home in Mendota Heights, a Twin Cities suburb, on Oct. 31. He was 38. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)