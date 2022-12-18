 Skip to content
Politics
Africa

China May Have Created Trap for Itself With African Lending

  • China accounts for 12% of Africa’s $696 billion external debt
  • Much of African continent is seen heading toward debt distress
Lusaka, Zambia.

Photographer: Zinyange Auntony/Bloomberg

Huge Chinese lending to Africa has created a dilemma where China will struggle to recoup its money while maintaining its image as a friend to developing nations, researchers at Chatham House said. 

