Green
Weather & Science

Historic Drought Threatens US, But States Are Nowhere Near a Deal to Share Water

  • States are under pressure to find way to slash water use
  • Lack of water poses threat to US food, electricity production
A nearly-empty irrigation canal near Ehrenberg, Arizona.Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

States reliant on the Colorado River are running out of time before the US government steps in to cut water supplies.

Western states including California and several tribes have yet to hammer out a deal on how proposed water usage limits should be divided up among competing sectors and regions. The Biden administration is seeking a proposal by the end of January and said it would step in as soon as next summer to mandate reductions if an agreement isn’t reached, as a historic megadrought dries out the river’s biggest reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell. 

