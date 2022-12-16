Historic Drought Threatens US, But States Are Nowhere Near a Deal to Share Water

States reliant on the Colorado River are running out of time before the US government steps in to cut water supplies.
Western states including California and several tribes have yet to hammer out a deal on how proposed water usage limits should be divided up among competing sectors and regions. The Biden administration is seeking a proposal by the end of January and said it would step in as soon as next summer to mandate reductions if an agreement isn’t reached, as a historic megadrought dries out the river’s biggest reservoirs, Lakes Mead and Powell.